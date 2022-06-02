The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $158.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.67.

Lear stock opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $122.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

