Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 929,397 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2,596.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 534,109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

