Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

