Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 148,507 Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.36% of O2Micro International worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

OIIM opened at $4.10 on Thursday. O2Micro International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

