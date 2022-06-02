Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

