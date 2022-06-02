Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $8.31 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

HYD opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

