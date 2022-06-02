Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 182,100 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 257.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $24.73 on Thursday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

