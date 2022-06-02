Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 258,400 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Healthcare Services Group worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

