Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.49 Million Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

