Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 49,100 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $345.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

