Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,404 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Calix worth $31,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Calix by 3.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Calix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Calix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALX stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.57. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

