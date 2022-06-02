Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 89,000 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of SFL worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFL opened at $11.33 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

