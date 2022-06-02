Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 107,676 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $31,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.86. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

