Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 60,882 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,882 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $31,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,682,000 after acquiring an additional 167,307 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

