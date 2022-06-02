Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 92,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,819,076 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

