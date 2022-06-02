Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 27,472 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 76,233 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

