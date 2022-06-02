Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,058 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Livent worth $31,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Livent by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Livent by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.23.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

