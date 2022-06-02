Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,804 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of SailPoint Technologies worth $31,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.46 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

