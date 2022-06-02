Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $31,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 566.67%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.