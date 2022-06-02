Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,707 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $31,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $49,603,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,452,000 after buying an additional 196,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,888.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 166,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $90,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,231 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,611 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

