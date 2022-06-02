Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 61,528 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Red Rock Resorts worth $31,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 452,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 186.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

