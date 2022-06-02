Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $31.99 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Denali Therapeutics worth $31,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

