American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,267,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,405,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,772,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,499,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,960,000 after acquiring an additional 434,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.