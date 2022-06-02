Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Peloton Interactive worth $32,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.