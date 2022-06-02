Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $32.30 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,697 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Murphy Oil worth $32,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,793,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,065 shares of company stock worth $11,906,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

