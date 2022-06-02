Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $32.64 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,868 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of UiPath worth $32,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in UiPath by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 82,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of UiPath by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,588 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 108,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.20.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.