Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,066 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $33,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

