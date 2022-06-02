Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stake Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Sanderson Farms worth $32,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $199.70 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $201.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

