Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of NorthWestern worth $32,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

NorthWestern stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

