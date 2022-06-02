American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $32,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in American States Water by 2,152.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.29. American States Water has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $103.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

