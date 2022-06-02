NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of NCR worth $32,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 152.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in NCR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NCR by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 308.45 and a beta of 1.59. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

