Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Trupanion worth $33,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $2,218,997. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.