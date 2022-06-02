Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,801 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $32,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in XPeng by 145.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XPeng by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,354,000 after acquiring an additional 560,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,026,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400,845 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in XPeng by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,768,000 after acquiring an additional 365,315 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 5.39. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

