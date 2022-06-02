Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.11 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $33,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.02. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.