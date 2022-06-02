Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $33,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

