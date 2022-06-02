Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.78 Million Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $33,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Envestnet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,453 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,469 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

