Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,537 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Forward Air worth $33,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

