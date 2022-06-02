Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,695 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $33,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

