Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,511 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Fluor worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Fluor’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

