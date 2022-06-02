Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $34,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 396,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.62 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

