Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Harley-Davidson worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 784,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 85.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after buying an additional 766,518 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,188,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

HOG opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.