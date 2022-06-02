Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Harley-Davidson worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 784,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 85.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after buying an additional 766,518 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,188,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.
Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.