Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCC opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

