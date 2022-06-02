Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,248 shares of company stock valued at $559,464 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

