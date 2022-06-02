Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,860 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

