Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 602,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Hanesbrands worth $34,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 353,438 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 234,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.
Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
