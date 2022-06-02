Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 602,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Hanesbrands worth $34,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 353,438 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 234,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.