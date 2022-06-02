Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Qualys worth $34,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Qualys by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 260,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Qualys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 184,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.67 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.01 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,283. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

