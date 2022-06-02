Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,367,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 200,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

NYSE:UNF opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day moving average is $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $156.04 and a 52-week high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

