Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $936,000 Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

