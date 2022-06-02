Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,973 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Navient worth $34,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Navient Co. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

