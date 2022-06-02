Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $928,000 Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,790 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

